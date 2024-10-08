Breaking News
Aaditya Thackeray calls for improved traffic management on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Updated on: 08 October,2024 02:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has requested the Traffic Police and Coastal Road authorities to enhance traffic management on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, citing daily traffic congestion due to poor oversight.

Aaditya Thackeray calls for improved traffic management on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged the Traffic Police and Coastal Road authorities to improve traffic management on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, citing everyday traffic congestion caused by poor oversight. Thackeray emphasised that the stretch is usually congested until halfway across the Sea Link, causing substantial delays for commuters.


"The Bandra- Worli Sealink needs better traffic management from the Traffic Police and Coastal Road authorities. People are spending nearly 40 minutes on the Sea Link just to reach the Worli landing and make a turn. The issue is not due to road conditions or accidents but simply poor traffic management,” Thackeray said.



He urged the government to take quick action to address the problem, as the Sea Link is a critical route for commuters going between the western suburbs and South Mumbai.

The Mumbai Traffic Police responded to his tweet saying they had alerted the Worli traffic department and that they had taken cognisance of the issue he raised.  Meanwhile, several other users replied to his post with their grievances. 

Arch bridge connecting Mumbai Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link open for public

One of the two arch bridges connecting the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) opened for northbound traffic on September 12. The second bridge, which is part of the Coastal Road's southbound carriageway, is projected to be completed within three to four months.

The southbound part of the Coastal Road, from Worli to Marine Lines, opened on March 11, and the northbound arm, from Marine Lines to Lotus Jetty in Worli, opened on June 10. The first of the two arch bridges was supposed to open by the end of July, but delays due to monsoon weather and technical issues pushed the inauguration date to today. The second bridge is scheduled to be finished by the end of this year.

"There were plans to allow two-way traffic on the bridge, but that won't be feasible. Only northbound vehicles will use the bridge starting today," a BMC official previously told mid-day. Motorists heading towards Nariman Point will continue using the existing entry points at Worli and Haji Ali until the southbound connector is completed.

