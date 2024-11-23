Smaller parties crushed as Mahayuti storms to victory; MNS, VBA left scrambling for relevance after state poll results

VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

The Maharashtra Assembly polls painted a stark picture of the state’s political dynamics, with smaller parties struggling to stay relevant amid the dominance of larger alliances. The ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured a resounding victory, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and Congress—was left to play catch-up.

Caught in this polarised contest, smaller parties like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), and Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha failed to make any significant headway. Despite fielding hundreds of candidates, their performance remained underwhelming, with vote shares barely scratching the surface.



Amit Thackeray, MNS leader, on his way to file nomination before polls. File pic/Ashish Raje

Even high-profile candidates like Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, suffered crushing defeats, reflecting a broader voter preference for stability over fragmented alternatives. Speaking about the challenges, political analyst Abhay Deshpande said, “The elections have increasingly become a battle of alliances. Smaller parties find themselves sidelined as voters prefer stability and decisive governance. It’s a trend that is likely to persist unless these parties re-strategise.” Kunal Mainkar from MNS stated that the results were unexpected.

“The poll results have not met our expectations. Whether it's Mumbai, Thane, or elsewhere in Maharashtra, the results were surprising and not as anticipated. Initially, we took the lead, but later things took a downturn. We had hoped to win a few seats, but the outcome is not what we expected,” said Kunal Mainkar, the MNS candidate from Borivli.

Echoing similar sentiments, VBA Vice President and Chief Spokesperson Siddharth Mokale expressed that the results were unexpected. “These are not the results we were expecting. We were in contest in at least 30-35 seats. The key point is that we were the only party to fight the elections with reservations as our main agenda. In Marathwada and western Maharashtra, where the issue of reservations holds significant importance, we contested the elections with full force. However, the results are unexpected, and everything seems to be going in favour of Mahayuti.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan said, “I am not in a position to comment on this right now.” Parties like the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM were in a slightly better position. While the MNS had fielded 125 candidates, the VBA had 200 candidates in the fray. The bad news for the MNS was compounded by Amit Thackeray, son of party chief Raj Thackeray, trailing in third place in the Mahim.

According to the Election Commission, the MNS secured 1.6 per cent of the vote share, AIMIM garnered 0.85 per cent, and the Samajwadi Party received 0.40 per cent. The Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, which had fielded 19 candidates, also failed to make any impact. It is known for its influence among farmers, especially in western Maharashtra.