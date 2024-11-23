The Thackeray cousins faced vastly different fates in the neighbouring Worli and Mahim seats

Aaditya Thackeray celebrates his win in the Worli. Amit Thackeray maintained a low profile after his loss. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Thackeray family, an enduring force in Maharashtra’s political landscape, witnessed a significant chapter in the 2024 state assembly elections as cousins Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray contested from neighbouring constituencies, Worli and Mahim, respectively. However, the electoral outcomes—with Aaditya retaining Worli, while Amit lost his poll debut in Mahim—highlighted the shifting dynamics within their political strongholds and the impact of factional rivalries. Ironically, while Aaditya benefited from his uncle Raj Thackeray’s tactical manoeuvres in Worli, Amit bore the brunt of Uddhav Thackeray’s strategy in Mahim.

Aaditya’s second innings

Aaditya, contesting for a second term from the Worli assembly constituency, emerged victorious against formidable opposition. The seat, which was the undivided Sena’s stronghold, saw a high-stakes, three-way contest involving Aaditya, Milind Deora from the CM Eknath Shinde-led Sena, and Sandeep Deshpande from MNS.

Deora, a seasoned politician and former Union minister with significant influence in South Mumbai, was initially tipped to have an edge. However, Aaditya managed to retain the seat, securing 63,324 votes—8,800 votes more than Deora’s 54,523 votes. It appears that MNS’ decision to field Deshpande—who captured 19,367 votes and split the Marathi stronghold vote—is what tipped the scales in Aaditya’s favour and helped him retain his seat.

Amit out on maiden bid

In Mahim, Amit faced a challenging three-way battle against Sena’s Sada Sarvankar and Mahesh Sawant from Sena (UBT). Despite a spirited campaign, Amit finished a distant third, securing 33,062 votes compared to Sawant’s winning tally of 50,213 and Sarvankar’s 48,897.

The Mahim contest was marred by internal disagreements within the Mahayuti alliance. BJP’s Mumbai President Ashish Shelar had initially proposed extending support to Amit, a move aimed at consolidating the Marathi vote base. However, Sarvankar’s decision to contest independently fractured the alliance, effectively paving the way for Sawant’s victory.

Political observers noted that had Uddhav Thackeray refrained from fielding a candidate against Amit—his cousin Raj Thackeray’s son—the debutant contestant might have stood a better chance of clinching the seat. The narrow margin of 1,300 votes between Sawant and Sarvankar further highlighted how factional divisions and strategic missteps shaped the outcome.

The results have triggered intense debate over the shifting loyalties and polarisation among Marathi and Hindu voters across the Thackeray-led factions and the MNS.