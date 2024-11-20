Shelar also spoke about Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut's 'note jihad' jibe and said that Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut's party indulges in 'cut jihad'

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bandra West assembly constituency candidate Ashish Shelar cast his vote for the Maharashtra elections 2024 at a polling station in St. Stanislaus High School on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

Shelar appealed to the voters to be a part of the 'Vikas ki Ganga' of the state and vote responsibly.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP Mumbai President said "Come out and carry your responsibility. Vote in large numbers. Be a part of the 'Vikas ki Ganga' of your state and your nation.

Shelar also spoke about Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut's 'note jihad' jibe and said that Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut's party indulges in 'cut jihad.'

"Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut's does 'cut jihad.' Their party only speaks the language of caste. They have sought votes in the name of caste but the people cut them away. Vinod Tawde himself asked to come and investigate him. Nothing was found, neither cash, nor Rs 5 crores, nor any bag or diary. Holding a meeting is his right. This is an attack, they are losing so they are just doing everything out of frustration," he told ANI.

This comes after BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde dismissed Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) allegations of distributing money at a hotel in Maharashtra ahead of the state assembly polls.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra elections 2024 and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

Security has been heightened in Mumbai ahead of voting day. Police have been conducting checks on vehicle movements, particularly in areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi.

The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)