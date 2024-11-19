BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has been accused of distributing cash to voters in Palghar by regional outfit Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), an allegation denied by the party and its leader

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a "note jihad" jibe amid allegations of a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader distributing money hours before voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 begins.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has been accused of distributing cash to voters in Palghar by regional outfit Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), an allegation denied by Tawde and BJP.

Thackeray demanded strict action by the Election Commission of India, stating that merely registering a case against Tawde will not be enough.

"Is this BJP's note jihad (for votes)? 'Baatenge aur jitenge (will distribute cash to win)?' Entire Maharashtra has seen it [a video showing bundles of cash]. Maharashtra will decide tomorrow," Thackeray told reporters, taking a swipe at the 'Batenge toh katenge (divided we fall)' slogan raised by BJP leaders and 'vote jihad' claims.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had appealed to voters in public meetings to counter "vote jihad" with 'dharmayuddha of votes'.

"Tawde was lauded for toppling governments in some states and helping to form new ones. Now the secret behind this has come out in the open, Thackeray said.

A high drama prevailed at a hotel in Virar where Tawde was staying after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur accused the BJP general secretary of distributing money to voters.

The BJP denied these claims with Tawde asserting that he was in Nalasopara to guide the party workers about election procedures, and challenged the opposition parties to verify his activities.

