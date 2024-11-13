Says Uddhav Thackeray opposed key developmental projects for personal interests

Raj Thackeray, MNS chief, addresses a rally at Jambori Maidan, Worli, on Wednesday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Raj Thackeray targets Uddhav, Sharad Pawar in fiery election rally speech x 00:00

At a public rally at Worli’s Jambori Maidan, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray for forming a government with Congress after contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP. He urged Worli voters to ‘take revenge’ for the betrayal of their votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Wednesday’s rally, Raj Thackeray notably refrained from speaking against the Mahayuti coalition. He clarified his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, saying, “I backed Modi this time for his vision. In 2019, I opposed him because he mirrored Congress’s approach. But after Modi abolished Article 370 and built the Ram Mandir, I supported him again, not for personal gain or any post.” He emphasised that this was not ‘role reversal,’ adding, “However, forming a government with Congress after contesting with the BJP is an insult to the voters who voted against Congress.”

Raj also criticised NCP leader Sharad Pawar for his shifting political stances, and he accused Uddhav Thackeray of opposing key projects for personal interests. “Uddhav Thackeray opposed the Konkan refinery project to protect the business of his industrialist friend, who also owns a refinery. Similarly, his opposition to the Dharavi Redevelopment project has financial motives,” Raj alleged. He added, “Uddhav also opposed the proposed nuclear plant in Konkan, yet Mumbai hosts the Bhabha Atomic Research Center without issue.”

Referring to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, Raj said, “Balasaheb always opposed Congress, and Shiv Sena received votes against Congress in 2019. Yet, Uddhav formed a government with Congress for the chief minister’s post. He never disclosed the ‘two and a half year’ power-sharing agreement with the BJP before the elections, even though BJP leaders stated that Devendra Fadnavis would be chief minister. Why didn’t Uddhav clarify this?” Raj Thackeray emphasised that Uddhav had insulted Worli voters, who had voted against Congress. “If you don’t take revenge for this insult, this kind of politics will continue,” he warned. Raj also mentioned Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav’s son, who is contesting in Worli as a UBT candidate.

Aaditya Thackeray, the sitting MLA of Worli, is contesting as a UBT candidate. MP Milind Deora is contesting as the Shiv Sena candidate, while former corporator Sandeep Deshpande is MNS candidate.