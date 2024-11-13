Milind Deora and Aaditya Thackeray exchange sharp words on social media, calling for a public debate on key issues surrounding Mumbai's development as the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach.

Ahead of their highly anticipated electoral battle, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora and UBT Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray have exchanged sharp comments on social media, each calling for an open debate on Mumbai's development. The two political figures have raised concerns about restrictions on political discussions surrounding key civic issues.

Milind Deora and Aaditya Thackeray are set to face off in Mumbai’s Worli constituency, where Thackeray currently serves as the incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

As per ANI, Milind Deora, a senior leader in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, directly challenged Aaditya Thackeray to a public debate. Deora, in response to earlier comments made by Thackeray, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Aaditya, considering you think 'someone who is scared of an open debate with rival candidates is not worthy of being in any public forum,' I invite you to have an open debate about the future of Worli, Mumbai & Maharashtra."

Considering you think “someone who is scared of an open debate with rival candidates is not worthy of being in any public forum”, I invite you to have an open debate about the future of Worli, Mumbai & Maharashtra.

Let’s also talk about @mybmc’s 30-year misgovernance,… https://t.co/Rcvvg6H7cr — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) November 13, 2024

Deora proposed discussing a range of issues, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) alleged "30-year misgovernance," delays in the Mumbai Metro, and the economic repercussions of the Sachin Vaze scandal on the state. Deora went on to say, "Worlikars should decide whether 'speed breaker politics' or 'progress without speed limits' is the best way forward for our city & state."

According to ANI, Aaditya Thackeray had previously voiced his dissatisfaction over the cancellation of debate events for South Mumbai candidates. The events were reportedly called off by the police at the last minute due to concerns about potential clashes. In a tweet, Thackeray expressed his displeasure, stating, "Has it come to this that civil debates won't be allowed by agencies? Their duty is to prevent untoward incidents, not prevent debate." He further noted that current Member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant was ready to participate in the debates. Thackeray went on to question, "Guess who is using agencies to cancel these debates? Someone who is scared of an open debate with rival candidates is not worthy of being in any public forum," adding, "This is South Mumbai’s tradition of debates."

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which consists of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is gearing up to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)