Aaditya Thackeray shares his vision for transforming Mumbai into a liveable city through improved public services, expanded open spaces, and sustainable transportation.

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray’s roadmap to a sustainable, liveable Mumbai x 00:00

Mumbai’s future could look drastically different under Aaditya Thackeray’s proposed vision, as he aims to address a wide array of issues, from transportation and healthcare to open spaces and the environment. In his recent interview, Thackeray shared his aspirations for transforming Mumbai into a city that genuinely caters to its residents' needs, especially in an era when rapid urban development has often outpaced infrastructure planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A centrepiece of his vision involves a revamped Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) service. As the economic lifeline of Mumbai, the BEST bus system is a crucial transport network, moving 33-35 lakh passengers daily. Thackeray plans to increase the fleet to 10,000 electric buses by 2027, prioritising affordable fares to maintain accessibility. He laments that under the current government, bus numbers have dropped due to alleged mismanagement, highlighting his view that BEST should be the cornerstone of Mumbai’s public transportation network.

Furthermore, Thackeray plans to implement an integrated traffic management system to ease congestion and promote safe pedestrian connectivity. He highlights the necessity of walkable footpaths and accessible pedestrian pathways, especially as local businesses and shopkeepers have felt the effects of haphazard traffic plans. His proposal includes stationing traffic police on every street to enforce discipline, which he claims has diminished in recent years.

Another critical area in Thackeray’s blueprint is the enhancement of open spaces. While he acknowledges the limited availability of new land for public spaces, he intends to improve existing ones, advocating for more visible, accessible areas. Thackeray opposes the conversion of playgrounds into artificial surfaces, believing that these natural grounds should remain accessible to the public. He champions anti-encroachment drives to preserve open spaces and improve the city's recreational amenities, including pet parks and ‘safe schools’ with better protective measures.

Environmentally, Thackeray’s Mumbai Climate Action Plan strives for carbon neutrality by 2050. Although currently sidelined, he advocates for a green transition within the city’s transport system, pushing for more electric vehicles within BEST and the broader public sector.

In sum, Thackeray’s vision for Mumbai is to create a genuinely liveable city that respects residents' needs. His proposals underscore a commitment to sustainability and enhanced public services, setting the foundation for a resilient urban future.