Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action

Now the BMC invited NGOs by recognizing the critical need for a collaborative approach to reduce air pollution and regulate temperature levels across Mumbai.

BMC has invited NGOs for a brainstorming session on a climate action plan Though the BMC has started taking action at its level, general awareness is key The BMC released the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) report on March 13, 2021

The BMC has invited NGOs from the field of environment for a brainstorming session on a climate action plan on March 14. Though the BMC has started taking action at its level, general awareness is key, opines the civic body.

The BMC released the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) report on March 13, 2021, outlining strategies to address environmental and climate change challenges. Air pollution levels surged in Mumbai during October to December of 2021 and 2022. In response, BMC introduced the Mumbai Air Mitigation Plan (MAMP) on March 31, 2023. The guidelines were updated on October 25, 2023, due to the ongoing increase in pollution levels. Now the BMC invited NGOs by recognizing the critical need for a collaborative approach to reduce air pollution and regulate temperature levels across Mumbai.

“It is imperative for all stakeholders, including NGOs, private organisations, and government bodies, to unite and work together towards a common goal. We have organised a brainstorming session on March 14 at the MCGM Head Office,” said Minesh Pimple, DMC of environment department of the BMC. He added that we envision this session as a platform for exchanging ideas and co-creating actionable strategies to enhance environmental protection in Mumbai. The BMC asked all stakeholders to email a five-slide PowerPoint presentation on or before March 12 by 5 pm to dmc.env@mcgm.gov.in.

