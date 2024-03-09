Mumbai Coastal Road: Mumbai Police sets speed limit for motorists, check complete traffic rules

Ahead of the inauguration of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project phase 1 on Monday, Mumbai Police has issued traffic guidelines for motorists

Mumbai Coastal Road Project. Pic/BMC

Ahead of the inauguration of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project phase 1 on Monday, Mumbai Police has issued traffic guidelines and speed limits for motorists.

In an official traffic notification, Mumbai Police said, whereas on March 11, Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for the fast traffic movements will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road and on Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound.

It said, therefore, it is necessary to pass an appropriate order to manage the traffic on the said route.

The notification said, from March 12, Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) will be open for all vehicular (excluding below mention vehicles).

The vehicular traffic would be allowed between 06.00 hrs to 20.00 hrs. from Monday to Friday.

It is strictly forbidden to stop vehicles and get down from vehicles and also click pictures or take videos on the said route.

"Legal action will be taken if such action is found by motorists," the notification issued by the Mumbai Police said.

Entry and Exit at Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road)

Entry Points:

- Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

- Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)

- Amarsons Garden

Exit Points:

- Amarsons Garden

- Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)

Vehicles with restricted entry

- All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles (excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles) and all goods carrier vehicles.

- All types of two wheelers, Cycle and disable persons motor cycles and scooters (including side cars)

- All types of three wheelers

- Animal drawn carts, tangas and handcarts

- Pedestrian

The notification issued by the Mumbai Police further said that the entry from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction is between 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday. Elsewhere the entry time is between 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Friday.

The following speed limits are being imposed for vehicles

- On a straight road- 80 km

- In the tunnel- 60 km

- At the turning point and the entry/exit points: 40 km

"The said order will come into force from March 12, 2024 at 8 am and it will remain in effect until further orders," the police notification said on Saturday.

