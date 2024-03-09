Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Here's how phase 1 is set to transform commuting in city

The BMC is preparing to inaugurate the Mumbai Coastal Road project's phase 1 and the grand opening is set for next week

Mumbai Coastal Road Project. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to inaugurate the Mumbai Coastal Road project's phase 1 and the grand opening is set for Monday, March 11, 2024, at 11 am. The ceremony will be attended by renowned dignitaries, including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The inauguration ceremony, to be held at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan Marg, will mark the beginning of this ambitious project aimed at transforming Mumbai's commute experience.

Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, local MP Arvind Sawant, local MLA Aditya Thackeray, and MLA Sunil Shinde are likely to attend the event.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) addresses the growing traffic congestion in South Mumbai, offering a swift and efficient coastal road from Nariman Point.

Key Features of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South):

Scheduled Timings: The Mumbai Coastal Road will be open for traffic from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday, and closed on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate ongoing project works and ensure timely completion.

Project Cost: Approximately Rs 14,000 crores have been invested in the 10.58-kilometer-long Mumbai Coastal Road Project, including reservoir roads, pools, improved roads, and interchanges at Amarsons, Haji Ali, and Worli.

Underground Twin Bogeys: Two independent underground twin bogies, each 2 kilometers long, facilitate traffic flow from South to North Mumbai, featuring advanced safety measures.

Environmental Impact: The project aims to reduce traffic congestion, save time (approximately 70%), and fuel (34%), contributing to significant environmental benefits, including reduced air pollution.

Green Area Creation: A substantial 70-hectare green area, comprising cycle tracks, public gardens, jogging tracks, open theaters, and additional beach promenade areas, is being developed.

Fishermen Rehabilitation: Special measures have been implemented to address the concerns of disrupted fishermen, ensuring expert guidance, appropriate compensation, and comprehensive measures to enhance sea pillar gaps.

BMC officials said, “This is a game-changer project that has its first vehicular tunnel below the sea, so everybody wants the prime minister to inaugurate it. BMC also conducted a load test on the coastal road recently."

"The inauguration needs to happen soon as the Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is likely to come into effect next week," an official added.

