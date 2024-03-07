Mumbai: Finally, Coastal Road first phase to open next week

BMC is hoping PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the project

The BMC, is planning to open the first phase of the Coastal Road by March 12 BMC is hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the project The state government and BMC want the prime minister to inaugurate the project

The BMC, is planning to open the first phase of the Coastal Road by March 12. BMC is hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the project. The southbound Coastal Road from Worli to Nariman Point was supposed to be opened to the public on February 19. The state government and BMC want the prime minister to inaugurate the project that has been ready since last month.

BMC officials said, “This is a game-changer project that has its first vehicular tunnel below the sea, so everybody wants the prime minister to inaugurate it. BMC also conducted a load test on the coastal road recently." "The inauguration needs to happen soon as the Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election is likely to come into effect next week," an official added. Civic Chief I S Chahal said, “We are hoping that the prime minister will inaugurate this project virtually.”

According to a BMC official, the full project of the north channel and connector between the Coastal Road and Bandra Worli Sea Link is in the final stage. It will be completed in May. According to BMC documents, the Worli to Nariman Point Coastal Road is an 18.58 km long project costing R13,983 crore. It has eight lanes and tunnel road has six lanes, including a dedicated bus lane. The tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Nariman Point is 2.19 km. BMC had made a provision of R2,900 crore in its Budget 2024-25.