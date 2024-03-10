Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist

Road next to bridge widened, another short cut expected tomorrow, but connectivity still not up to the mark

The widened road next to the Gokhale bridge can accommodate five light vehicles at a time, while a shortcut is expected to be opened from Sunday

BMC has requested the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute to propose a solution The misalignment between the bridge and the flyover attracted criticism towards the BMC BMC has also sought solutions for merging of both arms of the Barfiwala flyover

Following the huge public outcry, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has requested the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute to propose a solution to connect the Gokhale bridge and the Barfiwala flyover without demolishing the latter.

The misalignment between the bridge and the flyover attracted country-wide criticism towards the BMC. In a letter to VJTI Director Dr Sachin Kore, on Thursday, the BMC said that considering the public inconvenience at CD Barfiwala road junction, “the Municipal Commissioner has strongly instructed to convey to you to kindly instruct the expert from your esteemed Institute to examine the time-saving proven construction methodology and technology using ND testing, or any other suitable proven technology for expediting the merger of these bridges without breaking existing CD Barfiwala Bridge structure.”

The BMC has also sought solutions for merging of both arms of the Barfiwala flyover with the newly constructed Phase I and Phase II of the Gokhale Bridge at the earliest, to avoid the public inconvenience. The expenditure incurred for this consultancy work will be provided by office of the Chief Engineer (Bridges).

Meanwhile, a road next to the landing of the Gokhale Bridge leading to the SV Road junction has been widened and made available for public use from Saturday. A new lane to take motorists from the Andheri station on the West side to the Bridge will also be opened up for use from Sunday. Although two lanes of the Bridge were opened up with much fanfare, the peripheral issues around the flyover continue to cause heartache to motorists. Mumbaikars can’t help wonder why connectivity to the bridge doesn’t seem to have been taken into account despite work going on for a year and a half.

The Barfiwala Flyover was earlier used to get to Juhu Galli and helped avoid traffic on the SV Road, but the mismatch in its alignment with the Gokhale Bridge put the BMC on the receiving end of commuters’ fury. Several requests were made to broaden the road to the left of the bridge, which was earlier being used to launch the Bridge’s girder. On Saturday, the widened part of the road was thrown open to the public.

“Nearly five light vehicles can travel in that space. After the signal starts, these vehicles can take a left turn using this lane. But motorist indiscipline continues to be an issue. Vehicles that intend to go straight and not turn left also line up in this same space,” said Rajesh Panicker, a commuter who travels through Andheri frequently.

Now, the BMC is working on opening a shorter road to the Gokhale bridge for those coming from Andheri railway station, to help vehicles go from West to East in lesser time. Meanwhile, work continues on the road connecting the Gokhale Bridge to Teli Galli on the East side, leaving commuters fuming. “The Corporation was well aware that the road will be needed by vehicles after the opening of the Bridge. Work on the bridge was going on for at least 15 months. And still, the BMC seems to have only woken up now,” said Dhaval Shah, founder of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association.