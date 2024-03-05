BMC issues detailed clarification over Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala flyover misalignment reports

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday issued a detailed clarification over reports circulating in media regarding the misalignment between the under construction Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri and the Barfiwala Flyover.

In response to reports circulating in various media outlets, the BMC said that the reconstruction work for the Gokhale Bridge, within the municipal portion, commenced on March 15, 2021, after the issuance of a work order on April 20, 2020. During the demolition phase of the old Gokhale Bridge, the railway authority communicated the necessity for BMC to reconstruct the Railway-over Bridge (ROB) with a minimum overhead clearance of 6.00 meters from the highest rail level below the ROB.

Following this directive, the BMC said it undertook the designing of the open web girder for the ROB in the railway portion, which was subsequently approved by the Railway Authorities. This approval led to an increase in the clear height of the ROB over the railway track by 2.735 meters.

However, a notable level difference of around 2.833 meters was observed between the Gokhale Bridge and the Barfiwala Flyover, posing challenges in connectivity. Considering the safety implications of steep gradients, the connection between the two structures was not recommended by design consultants.

The BMC outlined various disadvantages associated with steep gradients on bridges and roads, including vehicle stability issues, braking challenges, increased maintenance requirements, reduced accessibility, and traffic flow disruptions.

After extensive discussions with concerned authorities and consultants, the BMC said it decided to prioritize the completion of Phase-I of the Gokhale Bridge reconstruction, which was opened to the public on February 26, 2024. The connection of the Barfiwala Bridge with the Gokhale Bridge will be considered in Phase-II work, with consultants from VJTI already assessing construction methodologies for the project.

“Also, for carrying out the necessary modifications/improvements for connecting Barfiwala flyover with Gokhale Bridge, the available working space is on S.V. Road and road from Juhu Lane towards Andheri station. If connection work was taken up alongwith the Gokhale bridge work, these roads were also required to be closed and would result in traffic havoc on S.V. Road and Barfiwala road.

In view of above, after series of meetings, with the concerned authorities and consultants, various options of connecting Barfiwala Bridge with Gokhale Bridge were examined. After thorough discussion and considering inconvenience of commuters and urgency to work, it is decided to complete the work of Gokhale Bridge Phase–I first & open to public and then later on connection of Barfiwala Bridge with Gokhale Bridge to be considered in phase -2 work.

Now, the Phase-I of the Gokhale Bridge is opened to public from 26.2.2024. For connecting Barfiwala Bridge with newly constructed Gokhale Bridge, Consultant from VJTI have already visited the site to decide the construction methodology. After receiving the same, connection of bridges will be taken in hand and completed with Phase – II work at the earliest.”