Piyush Goyal during the media briefing on Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced on Saturday that the work of the Versova-Dahisar Link Road will start in the next 45 days.

He said that projects worth Rs 60,000 were undertaken in north Mumbai.

Piyush Goyal, the North Mumbai MP held a high-level meeting with civic officials and the officials of the different government agencies on Saturday at BMC headquarters in presence of civic chief Bhuahan Gagrani.

In a press conference after the meeting, Piyush Goyal said, "The Versova-Dahisar Link Road Project has received the required clearances, including the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permission. The No Objection Certificate (NOC) required from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be received soon, after which it will be submitted to the High Court. The BMC has assured in the review meeting that work on the much-awaited project will start in the next 45 days."

The 20 km road project, estimated at Rs. 16,621 crore link road project is part of western corridor connectivity.

The project also links with the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.

Piyush Goyal also suggested converting the Gorai Dumping ground into a tourist place.

In 2009, the Gorai dump yard was closed following a 2006 Bombay High Court order. A 19.6 hectare site has been transformed into a garden.

The Union Minister also suggested identifying locations in each ward to establish refuse transfer centres. To ensure a more localised and efficient waste management system.

The minister also directed the officials to ensure timely completion of projects with a focus on high quality.

Major initiatives being planned for the Koli community.

The projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore were discussed in the high-level meeting with civic officials on Saturday.

It mainly included the Lokhandwala DP Road, Malad Development Project, development of playgrounds, cleanliness campaigns, identification and development of tourist spots, a campaign to train 100 self-help groups, special workshops for the fishing community, construction of cultural centers, parking arrangements in Borivali (East), measures to improve healthcare services, widening and rehabilitation of the Poisar River, the officials said.