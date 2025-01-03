Breaking News
Piyush Goyal announces major infrastructure, slum redevelopment plans for Mumbai North in 2025

Updated on: 03 January,2025 12:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Union minister said that on January 4, he will meet heads of all departments concerned in Mumbai to review the progress of pending projects

Piyush Goyal. Pic/PTI

At the start of the New Year 2025, the government announced major infrastructure and slum redevelopment plans for Mumbai North.


Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that slum redevelopment, and fast-tracking key projects like road and railway line extensions, are among the major initiatives planned this year to significantly transform the urban landscape of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.


Piyush Goyal won his first Lok Sabha elections last year from Mumbai North.


The Union minister said that on January 4, he will meet heads of all departments concerned in Mumbai to review the progress of pending projects.

In that meeting, Piyush Goyal said, an action taken report will be submitted and for pending issues, a time-bound action plan will be formulated.

"We have massive plans for my constituency this year. We are looking at how fast we can provide 'pakka' houses to people living in slums at the same place. It is a project which is underway. We are also speeding up all the works related to roads and other infrastructure to provide ease of living," Piyush Goyal told PTI.

He said work will start soon on all the four railway stations including Kandivali in his constituency which are included in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

This initiative aims to develop stations continuously with a long-term vision.

In a big relief to commuters who travel to North Mumbai from Navi Mumbai and vice versa, he said, the Centre last year announced the Harbour Line extension till Borivali.

The Union minister added that he is looking at ways to promote tourism in that area as on "one side we have Sanjay Gandhi National Park and on the other side, we have the beautiful sea", reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

