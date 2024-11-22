Union Minister Piyush Goyal announces a new legal framework to safeguard data privacy while promoting seamless data exchange with trusted global partners. Speaking at the UK-India Technology Futures Conference, he outlined India's sustainability-driven digital future and potential collaborations with the UK

India is preparing to unveil a new legal framework aimed at safeguarding data privacy while simultaneously fostering the free flow of data among trusted global partners, Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced during the UK India Business Council’s 'UK-India Technology Futures Conference' in New Delhi.

Minister Goyal underscored India’s burgeoning role as a hub for sustainable digital infrastructure. "India is the best place in the world to provide sustainable infrastructure to the digital world," Goyal stated. He revealed that the upcoming legal framework will not only secure data privacy but also encourage global partnerships with nations sharing mutual trust.

The minister highlighted the critical intersection of digital growth and sustainability, pointing out that data processing systems will play a significant role in future energy consumption. "A major portion of energy will be consumed by systems that churn out data, and that will directly influence sustainability issues," he remarked.

India’s efforts to tackle these challenges include the creation of a vast interconnected energy grid, projected to reach 1,000 gigawatts by 2030. This grid will integrate both traditional and renewable energy sources. Goyal emphasised that this clean energy network would provide unparalleled reliability and sustainability for data centres.

Focusing on the partnership between India and the UK, the minister outlined potential collaborative opportunities leveraging India's vast pool of STEM graduates and the UK's innovation-driven universities. He proposed five key areas for cooperation:

Developing AI-powered learning platforms and integrating virtual reality into education. Advancing telemedicine to reduce healthcare costs in the UK while improving healthcare access in remote Indian regions. Creating climate modelling tools to predict and manage natural disasters. Enhancing precision farming and residue-free agriculture for higher productivity. Innovating in sectors like organic chemicals, engineering goods, and food products to capitalise on technological advancements.



Additionally, Goyal highlighted the sustainability advantage of India’s renewable energy efforts and its potential to power the global digital ecosystem reliably.

He concluded by emphasising India’s position as an emerging market with growing demand, which makes it an ideal destination for partnerships in innovative technologies. This demand, he stated, paves the way for robust collaboration in cutting-edge fields, bolstering economic and technological ties between India and the UK.

As per ANI reports, Goyal’s vision reinforces India's commitment to both data sovereignty and global partnerships, providing a forward-looking roadmap for sustainable digital growth.

(With inputs from ANI)