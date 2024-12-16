While speaking in the Parliament, he said that it is a matter of concern that there is no hospital like AIIMS in Mumbai for the middle class and poor patients to get treatment at affordable rates

Pic/X

Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar, while addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, stressed on the need for the setting up a cancer hospital and research centre on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in suburban Mumbai.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai North West constituency said with the increase in the population of Mumbai, the number of cancer patients are also surging. This is adding to pressure on the existing hospitals, and leading to delay in treatment for patients.

"Effective measures should be taken to provide relief to patients and their relatives. Priority should be given to set up a hospital and a research centre on cancer on the lines of AIIMS in the suburbs of Mumbai," he said.

Waikar added that as Mumbai is the financial capital of India, people from all over the country visit the city seeking treatment for various diseases. "The population of Mumbai is increasing by the day. The number of cancer patients is increasing in the country. There are very few hospitals such as Tata Memorial that treat cancer patients but they inadequate. As a result, patients are suffering as they are unable to get timely treatment," he said, adding that the treatment in private hospitals is very expensive.

"Two AIIMS have been established in the state of Bihar. There is only one in Maharashtra at Nagpur. It is a matter of concern that there is no hospital like AIIMS in Mumbai. If AIIMS is established in Mumbai, it will be possible for the middle class and the poor to get treatment at affordable rates," said Waikar, urging the Central Government to set up a cancer hospital and research centre in Mumbai suburbs.

The winter session of the Parliament is currently in progress.

(With ANI inputs)