Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Priyanka Gandhi Kerala MPs meet Amit Shah seek immediate relief for landslide hit people of Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi, Kerala MPs meet Amit Shah; seek immediate relief for landslide-hit people of Wayanad

Updated on: 05 December,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

She urged the Home Minister to urgently consider releasing the required funds to support the rehabilitation efforts in view of the severity of the disaster

Priyanka Gandhi, Kerala MPs meet Amit Shah; seek immediate relief for landslide-hit people of Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Priyanka Gandhi, Kerala MPs meet Amit Shah; seek immediate relief for landslide-hit people of Wayanad
x
00:00

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and urged the Centre to provide immediate relief to landslide-affected people of Wayanad.


Priyanka Gandhi, who is newly-elected MP from Wayanad, highlighted the need for immediate assistance to help affected families, rebuild their lives and restore essential infrastructure in the region. She said the tragedy needed to be considered beyond partisan politics.


She urged the Home Minister to urgently consider releasing the required funds to support the rehabilitation efforts in view of the severity of the disaster.


The Congress leader said a large area had been affected, so many people have been killed, with some families wiped out completely.

"We have given representation to the PM and Home Minister. The devastation in the area (in Wayanad) is complete. The people who are affected have lost absolutely everything. In such circumstances, if the Centre cannot step up, then it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

"The PM had visited and met the victims. After that when I met the victims they expressed hope that they might get some relief. Now, 4 months have passed and that relief has not been forthcoming. I have appealed to the Home Minister and he has listened to us very kindly. I have appealed to him that we rise above politics and truly recognise the pain & suffering of the affected people....On behalf of all Kerala MPs, it was our appeal to them ( Union Home Minister) that they should consider this very seriously," she added.

The Congress general secretary said that the Home Minister has told them that they will be provided with the details of what has been done so far and what can further be done to provide relief to the disaster-hit people.

Party MP KC Venugopal said the scale of devastation demands Centre's attention.

"Smt. @priyankagandhiji led a delegation and made a representation before the Union Home Minister to secure an immediate release of funds for the victims of the horrific landslide tragedy in Wayanad. The scale of devastation demands the Centre's attention and it is unfortunate that there has been no help forthcoming so far," he said in a post on X.

Landslides in Wayanad earlier this year had caused widespread damage. According to state estimates 359 persons died or were missing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

priyanka gandhi amit shah Wayanad congress bharatiya janata party kerala india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK