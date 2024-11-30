Priyanka will be accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during her first visit as an MP

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit her constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Saturday for the first time after taking oath as the member of the Parliament, ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, both were seen leaving from their residences in New Delhi.

Priyanka is also scheduled to join a public rally in Wayanad alongside other public engagements, ANI reported.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji are scheduled to attend a joint public meeting and other public engagements in Wayanad," Congress said in a post on X.

The public meeting is to be held later in the day at Mukkan in the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency of Kozhikode district, ANI cited.

Receptions will be organized for Priyanka at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad at 2.15 pm, 3.30 pm, and 4.30 pm, respectively, according to the schedule published by Congress earlier.

On November 28, the Congress General Secretary took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, holding a copy of the Constitution. Priyanka was seen wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree as she took her oath as the southern state's representative, ANI reported.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 4,10,931 votes over Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, saw a triangular struggle between Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP's Navya Haridas, and the CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

After being elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in this year's general elections, her brother Rahul Gandhi, who had previously represented Wayanad, moved to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the Wayanad seat vacant, ANI reported.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to lead agitation in Parliament against Centre's 'neglect' of Wayanad

The Congress announced on Tuesday that it will hold protests inside and outside Parliament, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, protesting the lack of central support for Wayanad landslide sufferers, PTI reported.

T Siddique, the party's leader and Kalpetta MLA, said that the Centre's apparent unwillingness to provide financial relief to those impacted by landslides is a "inhuman" approach.

He stated that, in addition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he, as the local MLA, had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of landslide survivors during his visit shortly after the tragedy, PTI reported.

Although the prime minister promised complete support, not even one percent of justice was provided by Modi or

"It is an inhuman approach towards the people who have suffered such a massive tragedy," he said, adding that the Congress party would intensify its protests both inside and outside Parliament against this, PTI reported.

"Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will lead the agitation," Siddique told PTI reporters in New Delhi.

Both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF have urged the BJP-led union government to declare the landslide a national disaster and offer immediate aid and rehabilitation to survivors.



(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCIES)