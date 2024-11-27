Mounting unsecured loans has reduced net savings, leaving families with less disposable income, Jairam Ramesh said

The Congress on Wednesday highlighted serious economic issues that have impacted consumption patterns, pointing to a "shrinking" urban middle class and questioning when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will acknowledge this reality, PTI reported.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that in the past few weeks, many leading lights from India Inc have highlighted the tremendous slowdown in household private consumption, even in the previously red-hot FMCG sector, PTI reported.

"Now, a new report by the well-regarded Marcellus Investment Managers reveals three major economic challenges that have affected consumption patterns," he said.

Ramesh highlighted the issue of worsening household balance sheets, stating that according to the RBI's figures, net household savings as a percentage of GDP are at their lowest level in almost 50 years.

He also mentioned a cyclical economic slowdown and that India's post-Covid rebound had burned out. Corporate earnings in Q2 FY25 fell the most in two decades, with the exception of disasters like the 2008 financial meltdown, according to Ramesh.

As per PTI, referring to technological disruptions, Ramesh stated that routine and repetitive jobs that were previously the foundation of middle-class employment are increasingly being displaced by cost-cutting strategies such as automation and outsourcing.

"The urban middle class has been disproportionately affected and is 'shrinking.' When will the PM recognise this reality?" the Congress leader said.

The Congress has criticized the government's handling of the economy, voicing concerns about "increasing" unemployment and price increases.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)