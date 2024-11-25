Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions were adjourned for the day amid demands for a thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding the Adani Group. Both houses will be meeting on Wednesday

Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh. File Pic

Listen to this article INDIA bloc calls for a Joint Parliament Committee investigation on 'Modani' scam, says Congress MP Jairam Ramesh x 00:00

Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Monday that the "Modani" issue rocked both the houses of Parliament, reported the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Modani issue rocked both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today. INDIA parties called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Modani scam - the case for which has been reinforced by the recent indictments of Adani's bribery and supression of information from… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 25, 2024

"The Modani issue rocked both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today. INDIA parties called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Modani scam - the case for which has been reinforced by the recent indictments of Adani's bribery and suppression of information from Indian and American regulators," said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on Monday, INDIA bloc leaders held a meeting before the commencement of the parliament session. The leaders demanded to hold discussions on the Adani indictment, stated ANI.

As the Parliament session begins, the first step the government should take is to have a detailed discussion on the Adani saga which has the potential of tarnishing India’s image at the global stage.



This is what the INDIA bloc parties demand today, for the hard earned… pic.twitter.com/f1EW71KfId — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 25, 2024

"We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy market-driven competition in the private sector, which facilitates equal opportunities, employment and equitable distribution of wealth, catering to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions were adjourned for the day amid demands for a thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding the Adani Group. Both houses will be meeting on Wednesday.

In response to the opposition's actions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned their tactics, labeling them as "hooliganism" aimed at disrupting parliamentary proceedings for political gain.

He remarked on the repeated electoral rejections faced by certain opposition members and expressed that their behavior undermines the democratic process.

"Unfortunately, some people, who have been rejected by the public, are constantly trying to control the parliament for their own political interests through the hooliganism of the people. The public counts all their activities and punishes them when the time comes," PM Modi said.

"In the democratic tradition, the job of every member is to prepare the next members, but those who have been rejected by the people 80-90 times, do not allow any discussion in the Parliament, do not respect the sentiments of democracy, do not understand the importance of people's expectations," the PM added.

(With inputs from ANI)