Congress MP Manickam Tagore plans to move an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss the charges against Gautam Adani, including bribery and fraud. He criticises the government's silence on the issue and calls for accountability

Ahead of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Manickam Tagore has announced that he intends to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to raise the issue of the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Tagore, who also serves as the whip for the Congress party in the lower house, gave formal notice of his intention to seek permission for an adjournment motion. He requested that the business of the house be suspended in order to discuss the urgent matter concerning the charges levelled against the Adani Group.

The letter highlighted the indictment of Adani by United States authorities over allegations of "bribery, securities fraud, and wire fraud". According to the notice, the charges against the Adani Group include a scheme involving more than $265 million in bribes to secure lucrative solar power contracts and defrauding global investors. Tagore emphasised the gravity of the allegations, stating that the issue requires immediate attention in Parliament.

In his communication, Tagore also criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for its silence on the matter, asserting that the lack of response undermines India's integrity, economy, and global standing. He called for accountability, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ties with Adani and demanding that he answer queries related to their relationship.

As per ANI reports, the winter session of Parliament is set to begin today with several important issues on the agenda. In addition to the Adani matter, discussions are expected on the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. Other bills that are scheduled for introduction, consideration, and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, among others.

The session is set to run until December 20, with no sittings scheduled for November 26 in observance of Constitution Day. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has affirmed that the Union Government is ready to engage in discussions on any topic during the session, urging for a peaceful and constructive debate. Following an all-party meeting held in Delhi, Rijiju confirmed that multiple issues had been raised for discussion in Parliament, with the Adani issue likely to be one of the key points of contention.

As per ANI, the Congress party is keen to address this matter in Parliament, as it believes the charges against Adani hold significant implications for the country’s political and economic landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)