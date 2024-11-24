Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for greater youth involvement in shaping the nation’s future, the Ministry of Youth Affairs has reimagined the National Youth Festival into Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Actress Sharvari, who had an incredible year in movies with ‘Munjya’ and ‘Maharaj’ both gaining massive attention, has lauded the Viksit Bharat initiative.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for greater youth involvement in shaping the nation’s future, the Ministry of Youth Affairs has reimagined the National Youth Festival into Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The initiative aims to capture the collective potential of India’s youth, and encourage them to contribute to the country’s development.

Sharvari has urged the youth of the country to participate in nation building. Talking about the initiative, she said, “It is hugely empowering to know that the youth can present ideas on nation building to the honourable Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi and some of the biggest global icons. I’m delighted to join the Viksit Bharat Youth Leaders Dialogue and invite everyone to share their ideas to make India the best country in the world”.

She further mentioned, “We are a young country, we have huge ambitions and aspirations but to achieve our goals, we need to take part in strengthening our motherland. We need to take active part in engaging with our leaders and sharing our ideas. Everyone must contribute and every voice is important”.

The Viksit Bharat @2047 initiative aims to make India a developed nation on the 100th anniversary of its independence in 2047. This roadmap emphasises inclusive development, sustainable progress, and effective governance.

Meanwhile, Sharvari, who earlier was an assistant director, made her acting debut with the 2021 movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. However, it was her second movie ‘Munjya’ after a wait of 3 years that gave a boost to her career. She followed it up with her streaming movie ‘Maharaj’ which also starred Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s elder son Junaid, and Jaideep Ahlawat in a negative role.

