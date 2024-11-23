Maharashtra elections 2024: Fadnavis credits PM Modi and ‘ek hai toh safe hai’ slogan for Mahayuti's success

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praises PM Modi's leadership and the 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan for the ruling Mahayuti alliance's impressive performance in the 2024 assembly elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday lauded the performance of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state assembly polls, attributing its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the popular campaign slogan “ek hai toh safe hai.”

As per PTI reports, Fadnavis, who is contesting from the Nagpur South West assembly constituency, is leading by a significant margin of 19,437 votes, as per Election Commission data available at 1pm.

In a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis wrote, “‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ and ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai.’ These slogans symbolise the trust people have in PM Modi's leadership and the Mahayuti alliance."

The slogan "ek hai toh safe hai," heavily emphasised during Modi’s campaign speeches, resonated with voters and became a recurring theme of the electoral discourse, PTI notes.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has emerged as the frontrunner in the polls. As per PTI updates, the alliance is leading in more than 210 of the 288 assembly constituencies, setting the stage for a decisive mandate in favour of the ruling coalition.

Polling for the assembly elections was conducted on Wednesday, and the counting of votes commenced early Saturday morning at 8am. The Election Commission data indicates a strong voter turnout in key constituencies, further strengthening the Mahayuti’s performance.

The slogan “Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” which has been a cornerstone of the BJP’s campaign strategy nationally, also found significant traction in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti leaders frequently highlighted the Centre’s welfare policies and infrastructure projects, which, as per PTI, played a pivotal role in consolidating voter support.

This electoral outcome is being viewed as a significant endorsement of the Mahayuti's governance model in the state. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, and Congress, trails significantly in the ongoing vote count.

As Maharashtra awaits the formal announcement of results, political analysts predict a smooth transition for the ruling alliance to form the next government, with decisions on key leadership positions likely to be taken soon.

The BJP is expected to hold its legislative party meeting on 25th November, followed by an oath-taking ceremony for the new government on the 26th, sources told PTI. This landslide victory reaffirms the Mahayuti’s stronghold in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

(With inputs from PTI)