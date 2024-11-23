Maharashtra elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi will form govt, says Shiv Sena UBT candidate Shraddha Jadhav

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirpuam who is contesting from Dindoshi was seen at the Siddhivinayak Temple early in the morning ahead of the counting of votes. Nirpuam is confident of victory.

Shraddha Jadhav. Pic/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Wadala, Shraddha Jadhav on Saturday expressed confidence in the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and saying that their victory is certain. She asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government in the state. "Results will come out today. Our victory is certain, you will see it...Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the Government," Jaddhav told ANI.

The counting of the votes began at 8 am on Saturday for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections, along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours.

"I have come here to seek blessings of Shree Siddhivinayak. I am confident that I will emerge victorious with his blessings. Just like me, candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's party will also win and Mahayuti will form govt in Maharashtra again," he said.

The BJP has fielded Kalidas Kolambkar from the Wadala seat in Mumbai for the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024. Kalidas Kolambkar, an eight-time Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA). Kolambkar, who switched from Shiv Sena to Congress and then to BJP, has not lost a single election since 1990.

In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 percent, surpassing the 61 percent recorded in the 2019 elections. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a tough contest with the MVA alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Both alliances view the increased voter turnout as a sign of support for their respective campaigns.

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

The Maharashtra elections 2024 for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday, recording a turnout of 66.05%, compared to nearly 61% in the 2019 assembly elections. Both Mahayuti and MVA leaders view the increased voter turnout as a positive sign for their respective alliances.

(With inputs from ANI)