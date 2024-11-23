The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance takes a commanding lead in the Maharashtra assembly elections, crossing the halfway mark with 172 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trails far behind, as per ECI data

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Election 2024: Mahayuti crosses halfway mark as MVA trails behind, says ECI x 00:00

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance surged past the halfway mark in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, leading in 172 of the 288 seats at 10 am, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailed significantly, securing leads in just 47 seats, as per trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI reports, the Mahayuti alliance’s impressive showing includes the BJP leading in 100 constituencies, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 53, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 33. Additionally, the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), a smaller ally of the bloc, is leading in one seat.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, composed of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is falling behind. Congress has gained leads in 17 constituencies, the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 18, and the NCP (SP) in 12. The Samajwadi Party (SP), another MVA ally, is ahead in two seats, as per ANI reports.

Other political entities are also making their presence felt. The Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS) is leading in three constituencies, while the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI) and Swatantra Bharat Paksha (SBP) are leading in two and one seat, respectively. These smaller parties are likely to support the MVA bloc in case of a closely contested result.

Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on November 20, began at 8 am today, alongside the Jharkhand Assembly elections and bypolls across 15 states. The election outcomes for Maharashtra’s 288 seats and Jharkhand’s 81 seats are expected to be clear by the evening, with trends already giving the BJP-led bloc a commanding lead.

The voter turnout in Maharashtra reached an impressive 66 per cent, exceeding the 61 per cent recorded in 2019. Both alliances have interpreted the increased turnout as a signal of public enthusiasm for their campaigns.

State Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, as per ANI, attributed the higher turnout to extensive efforts by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enhance voter participation. "The ECI implemented meticulously planned strategies to address challenges and encourage voting, particularly in urban centres like Mumbai," he said. "This included a significant increase in the voter list between the Parliament election and the current one. Nearly 6 lakh officials contributed to ensuring smooth and efficient voting."

Meanwhile, bypolls were conducted in 48 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states. Prominent contests included the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut, and key battlegrounds in Uttar Pradesh.

As counting progresses, the Mahayuti alliance appears poised to retain its hold over Maharashtra, with the BJP emerging as the dominant force in the coalition. The MVA, however, faces a steep climb if it hopes to narrow the gap in the coming hours.

(With inputs from ANI)