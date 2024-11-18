Sewri remains only seat where Mahayuti has not fielded a candidate and supported MNS

Bala Nandgaonkar, MNS

This Marathi-dominated region was once represented by the first MNS MLA, but for the last two elections, the constituency has been electing Shiv Sena representatives. This time, though the Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded its current MLA Ajay Choudhari. What makes the contest interesting is the absence of a BJP-Sena Mahayuti candidate. This is the only seat where the Mahayuti has openly supported the MNS candidate, who had previously won in 2009.



How will you solve the water problems in Sewri-Parel?

At times, I feel the water supply is deliberately cut off so residents are forced to approach a ‘leader’ who can supposedly solve the issue. In some cases, the problem arises from old, corroded pipelines. The first step should be to increase the city’s water stock through various measures recommended by water experts. Redeveloping chawls and old buildings will also help resolve the issue.

You said redevelopment is a solution yet such projects have been stalled...

People have lost trust in private builders due to bitter past experiences. Although a cluster redevelopment policy exists, most buildings in the area are only 500 to 700 square metres, far below the 10,000-square-metre minimum required for such projects. This area has a mix of Pagdi tenants, housing societies, and MHADA cess buildings, which makes it challenging to bring them together for redevelopment. The state government should form a committee of experts, including experienced officers and representatives of the people, to find a practical and actionable solution.

What solutions would you suggest for traffic?

Traffic is not related to any specific constituency but is a problem across the city. There are many parking plots with developers, which they should make available to all at nominal charges. Public transport should be upgraded so that more and more people will use it and there will be fewer private cars on roads.

Air pollution and global warming are new concerns

The factories and mills the major source of pollution are already closed down. But there aren’t enough trees that can act as a buffer to curb the spread of dust. The govt should boost tree plantation in open spaces.

Ajay Choudhari, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Is there any hope for redevelopment for the many chawls and buildings here?

When I was elected from this constituency in 2014, addressing this issue was my top priority. In 2015, I brought it up in the Assembly, after which Prakash Mehta, the then housing minister, formed an eight-member committee that included me. We studied various buildings under CESS, MHADA, SRA, and other schemes and submitted our suggestions. The committee presented its report in 2016, but no action was taken.

In 2019, when Uddhav Thackeray became CM, he approved the report, but it remained unsigned by the president for two-and-a-half years. Now, just before the elections, the state government has issued a notification that supports redevelopment. This policy will benefit not just MHADA buildings but all buildings undergoing redevelopment. Residents living in 160-square-foot homes will now receive 500-square-foot homes. I feel a sense of satisfaction knowing I contributed to this process.

Water supply has become a serious concern...

Even though the BMC has its dams and there was enough rain this year, residents are getting inadequate water owing to low pressure. We took a protest rally (handa morcha) to the BMC and met officials. They told us that due to fetching reserve water from dams, there was an issue with the system and they were going to solve it within a week. But despite the assurance, the issue persists.

Any local plan to tackle air and sound pollution?

Due to the construction of the Worli-Sewri connecting road, both footpaths near Wadia hospital have been dug up. We are not against construction but they must follow rules. We asked BMC to send a notice to the contractor. But they said they have given the entire road stretch to the MMRDA for work. The road might have been given but still, the BMC can’t deny their responsibility towards the health of citizens.