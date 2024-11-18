Thackeray slams Mahayuti, vows free education, takes on Adani in fiery BKC address

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the MVA rally held at BKC in Mumbai on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024 | Uddhav Thackeray’s rally in BKC: Builders, BJP, and bold promises x 00:00

In his final rally before the conclusion of campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a sharp critique of the Mahayuti alliance, confidently predicting that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would return to power.

On Sunday, Thackeray, accompanied by other MVA leaders, addressed a rally at BKC in a final show of strength ahead of the crucial elections. The election campaign will draw to a close on Monday evening. Supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MVA, waving placards and shouting slogans, began gathering at the rally venue in the evening. “There are many children who have to drop out of school due to financial constraints, but when we come to power, we will ensure free education for all boys and girls born in Maharashtra,” Thackeray declared.

Thackeray accused the Mahayuti government of prioritising builders over the city’s welfare. “Their plan to boost GDP involves giving all of Mumbai to builders,” he alleged. Criticising Niti Aayog, he added, “They have drafted a blueprint to diminish the importance of the BMC. The World Economic Forum and MMRDA have even signed an MoU regarding Mumbai, but let me tell them—we won’t let you harm this city.”



He also accused the Mahayuti of handing over large tracts of land, including in Kolhapur, Chandrapur, and Palghar, to the Adani Group. “This is a serious issue that people must understand,” he warned. Responding to BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s claim about having 90,000 booths in Maharashtra staffed with Dakshata Pathaks, Thackeray alleged, “These people are being brought in from Gujarat. Why doesn’t the BJP trust its own workers in Maharashtra?” He also raised questions about the unchecked expenses and activities of these pathaks.

Addressing the Gujarati community, Thackeray clarified he had no animosity toward them but accused Modi and Shah of creating divisions between Maharashtra and Gujarat. “Gujarati people should ask them why they are doing this,” he said. “Our government was toppled because we didn’t let them loot Maharashtra. But they should know, Uddhav Thackeray is not alone—I have Balasaheb’s blessings,” he asserted. Thackeray also reflected on his leadership during COVID-19, thanking the people of Maharashtra for their support.

In a scathing remark aimed at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said, “If you have guts, stop using Balasaheb’s picture. Use your father’s picture and fight the elections.” Responding to criticism of PM Modi that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not even uttered the name of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s recent tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on Twitter. Uddhav also attacked the Mahayuti for using slogans like ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ and ‘ek hai toh safe hai’ slogans and asked what is the need to use slogans like these.