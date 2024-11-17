Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Uddhav Thackeray other leaders pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

Uddhav Thackeray, other leaders pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

Updated on: 17 November,2024 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited his father's memorial at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai and offered floral tributes

Uddhav Thackeray, other leaders pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article
Uddhav Thackeray, other leaders pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary
x
00:00

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and various other leaders from across political spectrum on Sunday paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary.


Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited his father's memorial at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai and offered floral tributes.
Several members of the two rival Sena factions also visited the memorial as a mark of respect to Bal Thackeray.


The Shiv Sena founder passed away on November 17, 2012 at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai after prolonged illness.


Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday posted their tributes on X.

Pawar in his post said, "Salutations to late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena party, satirist and politician who fought against the injustice to the Marathi people."

Gaikwad said Balasaheb Thackeray ruled over Marathi minds and fought for justice, rights of the Marathi people throughout his life.

Senior BJP leader Fadnavis in his message said, "Humble tributes to Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray on his Smruti Din."

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 after Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership, triggering the collapse of the Maha Vikas Agahadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde subsequently joined hands with the BJP to form government.

The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uddhav thackeray bal thackeray mumbai maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK