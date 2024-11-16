In a public appeal published in Marathi newspapers on Saturday, the veteran politician stated that restoring the state's pride and glory was the need of the hour

With just four days to go for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged voters to reject those responsible for "spoiling" the state’s political culture by undermining parties and families and sowing division within society.

In a public appeal published in Marathi newspapers on Saturday, the veteran politician said "Maharashtra’s pride and glory" must be restored urgently. According to news agency PTI, Pawar raised several issues that he believes will shape the outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, which will be declared on November 23, when votes will be counted. These included concerns over the sustainability of welfare schemes, rising crime against women, increasing distress among farmers, and dwindling employment opportunities.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde, and NCP under Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is in a tight contest with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress, and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

Pawar accused the Mahayuti government of enabling corruption, and criticised the Shinde government’s decision to waive tolls for vehicles entering Mumbai. "The real question is about the tolls [corruption] in government offices. When will this stop? Official bungalows near the state secretariat have become hubs for corruption," he alleged, further claiming that the ruling coalition leaders were responsible for engaging in communal and caste-based politics while the state faces a deteriorating law-and-order situation, rising unemployment, and worsening farm distress owing to inadequate crop prices.

“Maharashtra is a cultured, progressive, strong, and self-respecting state. It has not only shown the way to the nation but has stood by it during times of crisis. However, the current rulers have become pawns in the hands of Delhi,” Pawar remarked.

According to PTI, the NCP (SP) chief also accused the Mahayuti leaders of disrespecting the state’s icons, citing the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in August, and criticising the derogatory remarks made by an official about the marriage of social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. “A person holding a constitutional position made derogatory comments about the married life of Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule. The corruption led to the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg,” Pawar said.

'People will stand with MVA in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024'

Speaking to reporters in Satara, the former CM predicted that the people of Maharashtra would bring about a change in government. "The people want change, and they will bring it. They will stand with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," he asserted.

According to PTI, the 83-year-old politician, renowned for his keen political instincts, noted that the atmosphere in the state reminded him of the 2019 elections, when people, though silent, reacted strongly at the ballot box.

Pawar also downplayed the potential impact of the welfare schemes announced by the ruling coalition. He pointed out that after the BJP-led government’s poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they had introduced cash transfer schemes to "make people happy." However, Pawar questioned their long-term sustainability, stating, “They haven’t provided clarity on how long these schemes will last. For example, the Rs 1,500 monthly aid to 2 crore women under the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme might make them happy, but despite this expenditure, it won’t have much impact on the Mahayuti’s electoral prospects.”

Pawar highlighted a stark contradiction between the ruling government’s claims and the reality on the ground, particularly with regard to the rising crime rate. "In the last two years, 67,000 cases of violence against women were registered, and around 64,000 women and girls have gone missing in the state, including in Nagpur, which is home to the state’s Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis,” he claimed. “The government's claims of caring for women fall flat when they fail to protect them. This contradiction will affect the electoral outcome," he added.

The former Union Agriculture Minister also drew attention to the struggles of Maharashtra’s farmers, who face increasing risks to their crops. “Soybean and cotton, crucial crops in some regions, are facing major challenges. Farmers are frustrated by high input costs, which have driven some to despair and suicide,” Pawar said.

Unemployment was another pressing issue, according to Pawar. “While the number of educational institutions has increased, job opportunities are dwindling. Young people are struggling to find employment, and the lack of opportunities is creating frustration. Our job is to highlight these issues, while the government misuses its power,” he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)