The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted three days later

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe has asserted that the introduction of the 'Ladli Bahin' scheme has fostered trust among women voters in the state government, and that the Mahayuti alliance is confident of securing a majority in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

According to news agency ANI, Gorhe highlighted the increasing awareness among women voters, particularly about the Ladli Bahin scheme. "There is significant awareness among women in Maharashtra this year. There is widespread discussion about the Ladli Bahin scheme. Women workers are being sent to every household in 40 constituencies to inform people about the achievements of the Mahayuti government. Our workers have already visited 30,000 homes. Women were eagerly waiting for these workers to come, and now they have developed trust in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. We are confident of winning the majority," she said.

Gorhe also criticised the opposition for attempting to "defame" the state government. She also spoke about the various infrastructural developments under both the state and central governments, such as the Atal Setu, the sea link, and the Marathwada water grid. "Mahayuti is working to fulfil the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena. The Congress failed to implement the 'Ladli Bahin' scheme, but under our government, women have received their installments. Women do a lot of unpaid labour, both in the home and outside. To call this scheme a 'bribe' is entirely unjustified," she added.

Till date, the Mahayuti government has transferred five installments of the Ladli Bahin scheme. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had previously stated that the November installment was paid ahead of schedule in October to avoid any disruption owing to the Model Code of Conduct. "We did not want the money for the Ladli Bahin scheme to be delayed because of the elections. That's why we transferred the November funds in October. After the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on November 20, we will transfer the December installment in November itself, as our intentions are clear," Shinde had said.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with the results to be announced three days later.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is aiming to reclaim power from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which consists of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress bagged 44. In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(With ANI inputs)