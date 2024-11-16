Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut also took a jab at Fadnavis's alleged statement about hoisting the Indian flag in Pakistan, questioning the relevance of such comments to the Maharashtra elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut calls Devendra Fadnavis "Dharamdrohi" over "Dharamyuddh" remarks x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut targeted Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over his comments regarding "Dharamyuddh," accused Fadnavis of being a "Dharamdrohi", asserting that such rhetoric emerges when electoral defeat looms, reported the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised Fadnavis's remarks, suggesting that discussing a "Dharmayuddh" while campaigning in Maharashtra is misguided, as the true essence of 'dharma' lies in the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raut said, "In the Maharashtra elections, they go to Jharkhand and talk about a 'Dharmayuddh' (religious war). In Maharashtra, there is only one 'dharma,' and that is the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which unites us all in its defence. Eknath Shinde and the BJP have a different 'dharma'--they focus on Hindu-Muslim divides. When the time comes for them to face defeat, they start talking about 'Dharmayuddh."

Raut also took a jab at Fadnavis's alleged statement about hoisting the Indian flag in Pakistan, questioning the relevance of such comments to the Maharashtra elections.

"The election is for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and it's happening in Maharashtra--what does Pakistan have to do with it? First, go and hoist the flag in PoK. You have made many promises. You talk about 'dharma,' but in reality, you are betraying it; 'aap to dharamdrohi hai'(You are against the religion)," he added.

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused the opposition of engaging in "vote jihad" and urged voters to counter it with a "dharmyuddh" of votes, stated ANI.

"Vote jihad is going on in the state. Sajjad Nomani says...Vote jihad slogan has been given and you heard in the video that who is the leader of this vote jihad. I want to tell you all that if they do vote jihad, we have to do 'dharmyuddh' of vote. Ek hain to safe hain," he said.

He also accused some opposition parties of trying to polarise the elections to gain votes. "We are not against any religion. We have given our scheme to all. But some parties are trying to polarise the election for votes," he said, stated ANI.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as the state gears up for Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

In the previous elections of 2019, the BJP had won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56 and Congress 44.

(With inputs from ANI)