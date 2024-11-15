Fadnavis refers to Maharashtra elections as 'Dharmyuddh', criticising MVA for divisiveness and vowing a strong response to deceptive tactics.

With just days remaining before the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of sowing division within society to secure votes. He further stated that if their political rivals continue to engage in deceptive tactics, the ruling party would be compelled to respond in kind, invoking the phrase "Eent Ka Jawab Patthar Se" (respond to a brick with a stone).

Referring to his remarks about the elections being a 'Dharmyuddh', Fadnavis explained the concept using a Sanskrit shlok: "Yato Dharmastato Jayah," meaning "Where there is Dharma, there will be victory". He argued that the Mahayuti, the ruling alliance, was fighting for "Satya" (truth), while the opposition was engaged in a battle for "Asatya" (falsehood).

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Fadnavis clarified that the Mahayuti had never called for Hindus to fight for 'Dharmyuddh' but instead had committed to fighting for the cause of truth. "There are only a few days left for the elections, and after that, we will take necessary steps with the Election Commission," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister went on to accuse the MVA of dividing society for electoral gain, saying, "These people (MVA) have divided the society to gain votes. When we contest elections, we do so without any weapons, but if the opposition continues to deceive, we will answer them. We believe in Gandhiji and non-violence, but we will not stand by while the opposition hits us repeatedly," he said.

Fadnavis also responded to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on the name of Aurangabad, stating that the city should remain as Sambhaji Nagar, reflecting the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "This land belongs to Shivaji Maharaj, not the Razakars," he asserted, reminding Owaisi that the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had inflicted severe atrocities on Shivaji Maharaj and his followers.

When asked about the opposition's comments regarding the BJP’s loss in the Ayodhya seat, Fadnavis dismissed the significance of the result. He stated that the people of Ayodhya still want the Ram Mandir, regardless of election outcomes. "Losing or winning an election doesn’t alter the truth. The people of Ayodhya still want the Ram Mandir," he affirmed.

Fadnavis also criticised the MVA for allegedly entertaining the demands of the All India Ulema Board, which had allegedly written a letter of support to the opposition. "This is the Congress’s mentality—to divide the country," he said, accusing the MVA of catering to divisive elements.

As campaigning heats up for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA are making significant efforts to win over voters ahead of the elections on November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)