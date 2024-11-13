The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena accuses UBT members of attacking its women workers in Jogeshwari, Maharashtra, ahead of the upcoming state elections.

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shinde faction accuses UBT members of attacking women workers in Maharashtra x 00:00

With the Maharashtra elections fast approaching, political tensions in the state have escalated, with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena accusing members of Shiv Sena (UBT) of attacking its women workers in the Jogeshwari assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident reportedly took place on the night of Tuesday, November 12, at the Jogeshwari Matoshree Club, where workers from the two factions of Shiv Sena clashed. According to Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sheetal Mhatre, women workers of her party were physically attacked by UBT workers, who allegedly tore their clothes and filmed the assault.

"Workers from the UBT's Jogeshwari assembly constituency candidate attacked our women workers. They attempted to record videos, tore their clothes, and even vandalised one woman's car, following her to her residence," Sheetal Mhatre told reporters.

She further stated, "Some of these attackers are criminals, half-murderers. They know they will lose the elections, so they are trying to create an atmosphere of fear and disrupt the peaceful election process in Maharashtra." Mhatre confirmed that she had informed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the incident, demanding police action against the perpetrators.

Mhatre also addressed the leadership of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, questioning their inaction in the matter. "I want to ask Uddhav Ji, what are your people doing? I want to ask Aditya Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray, what are you doing? Your supporters are attacking the women of Maharashtra like this," she said.

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra is becoming increasingly charged, with elections for 288 assembly seats scheduled for November 20, and the vote counting set for November 23. In a separate political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been critical of Congress, accusing them of "looting people" in Karnataka, and emphasising the need for unity to thwart opposition plans.

Maharashtra is set for a two-way contest between the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which consists of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP. According to ANI, the political battle is heating up as both alliances prepare for the crucial elections.

(With inputs from ANI)