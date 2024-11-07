Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray wants Dharavi land for his younger son, says Ashish Shelar

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shelar accuses Sena (UBT) leader of stalling homes for poor, claims aim of Dharavi retender is to secure land for offspring’s pursuits

Ashish Shelar at a rally. File pic/Ashish Raje

The BJP has said that Uddhav Thackeray’s proposal to scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project was for retendering to get a 37-acre land parcel for his younger son’s love for plants and animals. While making such a charge, the party’s city chief Ashish Shelar stated on Thursday that the Sena (UBT) chief didn’t want the poor to get homes and opposed the city’s planned development.


Thackeray had talked about scrapping the Dharavi project Wednesday night and reiterated it in his party’s manifesto a day later. “Dharavi didn’t have a mention in the MVA’s five guarantees, but Thackeray made his intention clear on Thursday. Is it his personal opinion? Isn’t it MVA’s collective position? Thackeray should explain this. I think he has spoken as per a script provided by someone else,” said Shelar at a press conference.


He said the government had allotted the city’s land to a fully state-owned company, Dharavi Redevelopment Project, not Adani. “Thackeray should produce evidence to prove his claim. But he can’t because he is bluffing.”


Shelar said a proposal for making more land available for the Dharavi project was cleared when Thackeray was the chief minister. 

The city BJP president warned Thackeray against instigating the fishing community by making allegations that the Mahayuti wanted to build high rises by redeveloping Mumbai’s koliwadas. “In fact, Mahayuti has laid koliwada boundaries. During Thackeray’s tenure, Worli koliwada was marked as a slum. So, please don’t bluff,” added Shelar. 

ashish shelar uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena bharatiya janata party Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

