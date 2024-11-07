Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Will scrap Dharavi project when we come to power says Shiv Sena UBT

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Will scrap Dharavi project when we come to power, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Thackeray Sena manifesto also pledges price controls, housing policy, free education for all boys, too, and job creation

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Will scrap Dharavi project when we come to power, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of the party’s manifesto ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Matoshree, in Mumbai on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Will scrap Dharavi project when we come to power, says Shiv Sena (UBT)
x
00:00

In his party's poll manifesto, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has promised to scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project. The party will bring male students at par with their female counterparts by assuring them of free education. Like the Sena-BJP government of 1995-99, Thackeray's faction will stabilise prices of essential items to help people beat inflation.


Thackeray's manifesto was in addition to the MVA's five guarantees that were unveiled on Wednesday. Some of its points have been stressed by the Sena (UBT). All three parties in MVA will be releasing their respective manifestos. The Mahayuti’s Ajit Pawar faction has also come out with its manifesto a day after the alliance reached out to the people with 10 promises.  


Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, it would be implemented for male students as well if the MVA comes to power. The MVA will also stabilise the prices of essential commodities, he said. On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it would be scrapped as the project would have ramifications in Mumbai. Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping rapid urbanisation in mind, he said.


Thackeray said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans and it will be done after taking the residents into confidence. 

The Sena (UBT) head also said his party will work towards creating jobs. 

With inputs from agencies 

36
Assembly seats in Mumbai 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena dharavi mumbai mumbai news Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK