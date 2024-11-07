Thackeray Sena manifesto also pledges price controls, housing policy, free education for all boys, too, and job creation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of the party’s manifesto ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Matoshree, in Mumbai on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Will scrap Dharavi project when we come to power, says Shiv Sena (UBT) x 00:00

In his party's poll manifesto, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has promised to scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project. The party will bring male students at par with their female counterparts by assuring them of free education. Like the Sena-BJP government of 1995-99, Thackeray's faction will stabilise prices of essential items to help people beat inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thackeray's manifesto was in addition to the MVA's five guarantees that were unveiled on Wednesday. Some of its points have been stressed by the Sena (UBT). All three parties in MVA will be releasing their respective manifestos. The Mahayuti’s Ajit Pawar faction has also come out with its manifesto a day after the alliance reached out to the people with 10 promises.

Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, it would be implemented for male students as well if the MVA comes to power. The MVA will also stabilise the prices of essential commodities, he said. On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it would be scrapped as the project would have ramifications in Mumbai. Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping rapid urbanisation in mind, he said.

Thackeray said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans and it will be done after taking the residents into confidence.

The Sena (UBT) head also said his party will work towards creating jobs.

With inputs from agencies

36

Assembly seats in Mumbai