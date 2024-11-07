Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra polls Will fulfill promises made under Vachan Nama if voted to power says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra polls: Will fulfill promises made under 'Vachan Nama if voted to power, says Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 07 November,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray highlighted that the "Vachan Nama" was a reflection of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s unwavering commitment to the people of Maharashtra

Maharashtra polls: Will fulfill promises made under 'Vachan Nama if voted to power, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Maharashtra polls: Will fulfill promises made under 'Vachan Nama if voted to power, says Uddhav Thackeray
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released the 'Vachan Nama' (manifesto) for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 and said that his party will make sure to fulfill the promises once MVA is voted to power.


The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and the alliance parties will also launch their manifestos separately. 


Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the 'Vachan Nama', setting out the party's promises and commitments to the people of the state.


The manifesto highlights the party's vision for good governance, social welfare, etc.

Addressing the media, Uddhav Thackeray highlighted that the "Vachan Nama" was a reflection of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s unwavering commitment to the people of Maharashtra. He assured the public that the party would stay true to its promises if they were voted into power following the elections.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "On behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT), I have just presented a promise to the public about what we will do after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes to power and how we will serve the people... We do what we say... We have fulfilled many promises and even today whatever promises we have made, we will fulfill them after getting the blessings of the people," the ANI reported.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, assures free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Uddhav Thackeray, while releasing the manifesto at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Mumbai, said that most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention.

Uddhav Thackeray said that every district will have a temple of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Uddhav has also promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme and remove the cap of 50 per cent reservation.

(with ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls uddhav thackeray shiv sena Maha Vikas Aghadi mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK