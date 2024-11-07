Uddhav Thackeray highlighted that the "Vachan Nama" was a reflection of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s unwavering commitment to the people of Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released the 'Vachan Nama' (manifesto) for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 and said that his party will make sure to fulfill the promises once MVA is voted to power.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and the alliance parties will also launch their manifestos separately.

Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the 'Vachan Nama', setting out the party's promises and commitments to the people of the state.

The manifesto highlights the party's vision for good governance, social welfare, etc.

Addressing the media, Uddhav Thackeray highlighted that the "Vachan Nama" was a reflection of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s unwavering commitment to the people of Maharashtra. He assured the public that the party would stay true to its promises if they were voted into power following the elections.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "On behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT), I have just presented a promise to the public about what we will do after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes to power and how we will serve the people... We do what we say... We have fulfilled many promises and even today whatever promises we have made, we will fulfill them after getting the blessings of the people," the ANI reported.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, assures free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Uddhav Thackeray, while releasing the manifesto at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Mumbai, said that most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention.

Uddhav Thackeray said that every district will have a temple of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Uddhav has also promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme and remove the cap of 50 per cent reservation.

(with ANI inputs)