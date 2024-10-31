Subhashchandra Mehta was Jogeshwari railway station superintendent for five years

Subhashchandra Mehta during his farewell on Thursday

Commuters at Jogeshwari railway station gave a grand farewell on the retirement of the station superintendent Subhashchandra Mehta.

He was Jogeshwari railway station superintendent for five years.

Those present on the occasion included passenger association member Mansoor Umer Darvesh and others local activists and social workers Hafiz Iqbal Chunawala, Jakir Shaikh, Riyaz Bhamla, Janu Farid Batatawla, and Arif Ghori.

"We attended the retirement party of Subhashchanra Mehta who retired on 31st October 2024, after 35 years of service from Western Railway.

"A bouquet, a shawl and small gift was presented to him, and wished him best for his future," Darvesh said.