Subhashchandra Mehta was Jogeshwari railway station superintendent for five years
Subhashchandra Mehta during his farewell on Thursday
Commuters at Jogeshwari railway station gave a grand farewell on the retirement of the station superintendent Subhashchandra Mehta.
Those present on the occasion included passenger association member Mansoor Umer Darvesh and others local activists and social workers Hafiz Iqbal Chunawala, Jakir Shaikh, Riyaz Bhamla, Janu Farid Batatawla, and Arif Ghori.
Commuters at Jogeshwari railway station bid a heartfelt farewell to Subhashchandra Mehta, who retired on October 31, 2024, after 35 years of service with Western Railway.— Mid Day (@mid_day) October 31, 2024
Local activists and social workers honoured him with a bouquet, shawl, and gifts, wishing him the best in… pic.twitter.com/vHoV15cOap
"We attended the retirement party of Subhashchanra Mehta who retired on 31st October 2024, after 35 years of service from Western Railway.
"A bouquet, a shawl and small gift was presented to him, and wished him best for his future," Darvesh said.