Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Commuters give farwell to Jogeshwari superintendent on his retirement after 35 years of services in railways

Commuters give farwell to Jogeshwari superintendent on his retirement after 35 years of services in railways

Updated on: 31 October,2024 05:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Subhashchandra Mehta was Jogeshwari railway station superintendent for five years

Commuters give farwell to Jogeshwari superintendent on his retirement after 35 years of services in railways

Subhashchandra Mehta during his farewell on Thursday

Listen to this article
Commuters give farwell to Jogeshwari superintendent on his retirement after 35 years of services in railways
x
00:00

Commuters at Jogeshwari railway station gave a grand farewell on the retirement of the station superintendent Subhashchandra Mehta.


He was Jogeshwari railway station superintendent for five years.


Those present on the occasion included passenger association member Mansoor Umer Darvesh and others local activists and social workers Hafiz Iqbal Chunawala, Jakir Shaikh, Riyaz Bhamla, Janu Farid Batatawla, and Arif Ghori.


"We attended the retirement party of Subhashchanra Mehta who retired on 31st October 2024, after 35 years of service from Western Railway.

"A bouquet, a shawl and small gift was presented to him, and wished him best for his future," Darvesh said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

western railway jogeshwari mumbai trains indian railways mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK