The sheltered areas will help gather waiting passengers and restrict unnecessary access to platforms before a train arrives

People waiting in the holding area. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Bandra terminus stampede: Western Railway sets up holding areas at station

A day after 10 people were injured in a stampede at Bandra Terminus, railway officials on Monday said they had set up a holding area outside the station by erecting large pandals to restrict passenger movement on platforms. As many as 11 lakh passengers travelled on the Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) alone since October 15 this festival season. The holding area will contain crowds before they are allowed onto the platform. A passenger holding area measuring 370 sq m has been set up in the east circulating area for effective crowd management.