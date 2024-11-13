Addressing a rally in Sawantwadi, Uddhav Thackeray said that there can be a tug-of-war during seat-sharing talks but alliance partners eventually stay united

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: Dream big in Maharashtra's interest, Uddhav Thackeray tells MVA rebels x 00:00

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray appealed to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rebels to keep their personal ambitions aside and instead, dream big in the interest of Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a rally in coastal Sawantwadi in the Konkan region for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Teli, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that there can be a tug-of-war during seat-sharing talks but alliance partners eventually stay united.

"The Congress wanted some seats and even we were (inclined) for some more. But when we have decided to align with the larger interests of the state, we need to follow the coalition dharma," as per the PTI.

"All our MVA partners are doing it. I want to appeal to (MVA) rebels still in fray not to help the 'Maharashtra-drohi' (anti-Maharashtra) elements," he said, urging them to dream big in the interests of the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is a partner in the opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

In the Sawantwadi constituency, rival Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has fielded minister Deepak Kasarkar against Teli.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti with BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP as its allies.

According to the PTI, Uddhav Thackeray also targeted Eknath Shinde, accusing him of blaming sea winds for the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort in the Malwan taluka of Sindhudurg district in August.

"The Sindhudurg fort constructed by the warrior king has remained strong and sturdy braving sea winds for several centuries. People who blame sea winds for the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue should be ashamed," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) said when he became the CM in 2019, the first decision he took was to provide funds for the restoration of the Raigad fort and farm loan waiver, adding that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 'is not an EVM'.

"Had my government not been toppled, I would have again waived farm loans. But the Mahayuti remembered women and farmers only after the Lok Sabha election," he said.

Of the 48 seats in the state, the Mahayuti won only 17 in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

The Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena vertically split in June 2022, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government, after CM Shinde rebelled against the party leadership and aligned with the BJP to become the CM.

Uddhav Thackeray lamented that the people of Konkan did not give the desired support to his party.

"I appeal to you to put faith in the MVA so that Konkan can be led on the path of prosperity. Just like Mumbai is being given to the Adani group on a platter, the farmland and mines in Konkan can also be given to the group. We have to protect Konkan," he claimed, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)