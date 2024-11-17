According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 34 degrees

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City reports 'moderate' air quality, AQI at 179 x 00:00

On Sunday, Mumbaikars experienced cooler weather and hazy skies. However, the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated a slight drop in temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 34 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 89 per cent. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts "fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy skies later" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 17, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 at 9:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. Borivali's and Colaba's AQI recorded 'poor' air quality with an AQI of 243 and 203, respectively. Bandra Kurla Complex, Kandivali and Mulund recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 180, 125 and 136.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 152, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 174.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.