Bangladesh seeks to review energy projects including one with Adani

The Godda Thermal Power Station in Jharkhand is dedicated for electricity export to Bangladesh. File pic/AP

A review committee formed by Bangladesh’s interim government on Sunday recommended engaging an investigation agency to examine power agreements signed by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime with different business groups, including one with Adani Group.

The statement, issued by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s office, said the committee was currently reviewing seven major energy and power projects, including the Adani (Godda) BIFPCL 1234.4 MW coal-fired plant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited.

The six other agreements include one with a Chinese company that built a 1320 MW coal-fired power plant, while the rest are with Bangladeshi business groups said to be close to the past regime.

According to the statement, the committee gathered “enormous proof” warranting the agreements be “scrapped or reconsidered”.

