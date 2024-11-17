‘Donald Trump has made a bold statement about persecution of Bangladesh Hindus’

Indian Americans to seek action against B’desh over persecution of Hindus

Protests in Bangladesh against the persecution of Hindus

Indian Americans are working to reach out to the new Trump administration and the Congress next year to seek action against the Bangladeshi regime, including imposing economic sanctions, an influential community leader has said.

Encouraged by the recent statement of President-elect Donald Trump on Bangladesh, Dr Bharat Barai, an Indian American physician, exuded confidence that Trump would act against the South Asian nation over the persecution of the Hindu minority after he is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

“He (Trump) has made a bold statement about the persecution of Bangladeshi Hindus and the desecration of Hindu temples,” Barai told PTI in an interview. “He’s a bold person who might consider economic sanctions if the situation doesn’t improve,” he added.

In Washington to attend the annual Diwali celebrations at the US Capitol, which was attended by over two dozen US lawmakers and Indian Americans from the country, Barai said community members are actively working to engage the new administration and Congress to take action against the Bangladeshi regime, including potential economic sanctions.

“It is really the army that is in control of the country,” he added. Barai expressed hope that such pressure would lead to a realisation in Bangladesh to stop the persecution of Hindus and other minorities,” he said. He also urged the Indian government to consider imposing sanctions if the persecution continues.

