Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump with son Barron Trump (left) and wife Melania Trump at the election night watch party on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

Four years back, Donald J Trump was a sullen man after he lost the presidential race to Joe Biden. And when a violent mob, mostly his supporters, stormed the US Capitol weeks later, it appeared an end to the Republican leader’s political career.

Four years later, 78-year-old Trump made an unprecedented and forceful political comeback in American history by cruising towards a second term in the White House. And that too, after being convicted of a felony and surviving two assassination attempts. Though the result of the tight contest between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is not yet officially announced, it is looking almost clear that the Republican leader will return to the White House in January. “It is one of the biggest political comebacks in American history,” said Capitol Hill veteran and communication strategist Anang Mittal.

He is now the oldest person in US history to be elected president.

In March, Trump received his party’s nomination; in effect, he became the first former president to get the nomination for the top office after being convicted of a felony.

Trump still faces four criminal indictments and it is not immediately clear what will happen to the cases. The former president also survived an impeachment trial in 2021 that concluded with his acquittal.

Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania in July, just days ahead of the Republican National Convention.

He suffered an upper ear injury. Minutes later, a bleeding Trump raised his fist in defiance, images that drew a lot of emotional support from his die-hard supporters. “He is a survivor,” said Mittal.

As his victory appeared imminent, Trump addressed his supporters in Florida with a message: “We are going to help our country heal.”

Narendra Modi Prime Minister

‘Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity’

Anthony Albanese Prime Minister of Australia

‘Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong’

Emmanuel Macron President of France

‘Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity’

Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

‘Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America’

Keir Starmer Prime Minister of UK

‘Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President

‘We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Donald Trump’s decisive leadership’