PM Modi, Centre shielding Gautam Adani: Mallikarjun Kharge

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

Accusing PM Narendra Modi and his government of shielding Adani, he said the Congress will raise the issue during the upcoming Parliament session and demand an inquiry into the charges.

Gautam Adani has been charged by US for bribery, fraud.PIC/PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged the Centre to immediately take action against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, following his indictment in the US in a bribery case. Accusing PM Narendra Modi and his government of shielding Adani, he said the Congress will raise the issue during the upcoming Parliament session and demand an inquiry into the charges.


“We will raise the issue in the Parliament and we will demand an inquiry. As he (Adani) is in India, action should be taken against him, he should be arrested. The government knows everything, so they should quickly take action against him in corruption cases,” Kharge told reporters here.


Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay $265 million (about R2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.


Adani, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.

