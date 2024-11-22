The DMK spokesperson highlighted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) established in 2020 between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Tamil Nadu government, which occurred while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was in power

DMK spokesperson Saravana Annadurai. (Pic/X)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravana Annadurai on Friday claimed that the roots of corruption in Tamil Nadu can be traced back to a power agreement signed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with the Adani Group, reported ANI.

Annadurai pointed out that current Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji has confirmed that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Department has not entered into any power purchase or power sale agreements with the Adani Group.

"Let us not forget that it was Jayalalithaa, the then-CM, who met with Adani and entered into an agreement for 25 years to purchase one unit of electricity for Rs 7.05. So, the corruption started when Jayalalithaa signed a power agreement with the Adani Group directly. Senthil Balaji (Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister) has clarified that we have had no track with the Adani group as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Department has never entered into any kind of power purchase agreement or a power sale agreement with the Adani Group directly," Annadurai said.

The DMK spokesperson highlighted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) established in 2020 between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Tamil Nadu government, which occurred while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was in power.

"They said that the MoU/agreement/power purchase agreement/power sale agreement between SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited), which is the BJP Government's creation, and the Tamil Nadu Government first took place on 19.05.2020 when the AIADMK Government was in power. When we came to power, we decreased the price from Rs 2.81 to Rs 2.61," Annadurai added.

Accusing SECI of acting as a "broker" for the Adani Group, he said, "It is the SECI which is mandated by the BJP government, creation of the BJP government which has acted as a broker for the Adani group. The officials of the SECI should be investigated and then only will we come to know the truth."

The YSR Congress Party responded to the controversy by clarifying that there are no direct agreements between Andhra Pradesh distribution companies (DISCOMs) and the Adani Group.

"It is necessary to mention that SECI is a Government of India enterprise. There is no direct agreement between AP DISCOMs and any other entities including those belonging to the Adani group. Therefore, the allegations made on the State Government, in the light of the indictment are incorrect," YSR Congress Party said in a statement on Thursday.

In the midst of these accusations, the Adani Group has categorically denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding bribery and fraud involving its directors.

Meanwhile, the BJP has asserted that the law will take its course regarding these matters, while also criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)