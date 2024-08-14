The project will be covering the entire western sea-facing line of the metropolis, Piyush Goyal said

Mumbai Coastal Road Project. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Coastal Road will be extended till Bhayandar, says Piyush Goyal x 00:00

The Mumbai Coastal Road, being built to cut travel time between south Mumbai and the city suburbs, will be extended up to Bhayandar in Thane district of Maharashtra, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will be covering the entire western sea-facing line of the metropolis, he said.

Piyush Goyal met with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai to discuss the extension of the Mumbai Coastal Road and other potential measures to ease Mumbai's traffic.

"The Coastal Road will now be extended till Bhayandar. There will be 4-5 packages to distribute the construction work. Once the entire stretch is operational, it will be a huge relief for Mumbaikars who commute daily by vehicle," Piyush Goyal said, according to the PTI.

The BJP leader said that he has already spoken to Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, concerning approvals for the project.

"The environmental clearance report for the extended stretches of Coastal Road will come out by August 23. I also held a meeting with Yadav to speed up the clearance of the Coastal Road-related proposals," Goyal said, as per the PTI.

The Mumbai Coastal Road, estimated to cost about Rs 14,000 crore, will provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, reducing travel time between south Mumbai and suburbs and improving the overall commuting experience.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier said that the nearly 12-km-long road is 91 per cent complete and the administration had been directed to finish the remaining work as early as possible. Most of the road, between Marine Drive and Worli, is currently used by commuters.

About the traffic woes of people in Mumbai, which has expanded northward as its peninsular shape has limited its ability to grow horizontally, Goyal said he has requested the Tata Group to share their operational and research report on the city's traffic.

"Such a report could play a crucial role in mitigating traffic congestion (in Mumbai)," said the minister, sharing that he plans to involve IIT Bombay as a consultant on Mumbai's road traffic issues, according to the PTI.

"The IIT B has successfully addressed issues with Mumbai's local train services, demonstrating their expertise. I believe their knowledge can be valuable in this situation as well," he said, the news agency reported.

New sports complex equipped with modern facilities being planned: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, who represents the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, also talked about plans for collaborative efforts between the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Maharashtra government to develop a 37-acre plot in North Mumbai.

"A new sports complex equipped with modern facilities is being planned. It aims to serve the youth of Mumbai as well as talented individuals from the rural and tribal areas of Thane and Palghar districts. The funding for this project will be sourced from the existing budget, ensuring that the complex can become a reality without requiring additional financial resources," he said, reported the PTI.

Piyush Goyal said he recently discussed with Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, about the allocation of funds through SAI for the development of the complex in Kandivli in North Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)