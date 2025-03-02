Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Real Madrid lose to Real Betis 1 2 Atletico go top of table

Real Madrid lose to Real Betis 1-2; Atletico go top of table

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Seville
AFP |

Top

The visitors took the lead at the Benito Villamarin stadium through Brahim Diaz, but Betis struck back with a Johnny Cardoso header, as Real Madrid missed the suspended Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid lose to Real Betis 1-2; Atletico go top of table

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe

Listen to this article
Real Madrid lose to Real Betis 1-2; Atletico go top of table
x
00:00

La Liga champions Real Madrid suffered a dent to their title defence with a 1-2 defeat at Real Betis on Saturday. Isco scored the winner from the penalty spot against his former side. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti picked a strong line up, with no breathing room in the title race, despite the impending Champions League clash against local rivals Atletico.


Also Read: India high on Varun’s five!


The visitors took the lead at the Benito Villamarin stadium through Brahim Diaz, but Betis struck back with a Johnny Cardoso header, as Real Madrid missed the suspended Jude Bellingham. Isco secured the Andalusian side a deserved victory with a penalty in the second half. “It [the result] is a big blow. We started well, but later we did not have the same level of commitment, the game got out of control against a side that played better than us and deserved to win,” said Ancelotti.


Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid scraped a nervy 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao thanks to Julian Alvarez’s second-half strike to move to the top of the La Liga table on Saturday. “We’re in the fight for the title, but we know there’s a long way to go, a lot of very important games are coming up, but with hard work and humility we’ll achieve [our goals],” said  Alvarez. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

la liga real madrid champions league Atletico Madrid sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK