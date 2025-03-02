Real Madrid lose to Real Betis 1-2; Atletico go top of table

The visitors took the lead at the Benito Villamarin stadium through Brahim Diaz, but Betis struck back with a Johnny Cardoso header, as Real Madrid missed the suspended Jude Bellingham

La Liga champions Real Madrid suffered a dent to their title defence with a 1-2 defeat at Real Betis on Saturday. Isco scored the winner from the penalty spot against his former side. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti picked a strong line up, with no breathing room in the title race, despite the impending Champions League clash against local rivals Atletico.

The visitors took the lead at the Benito Villamarin stadium through Brahim Diaz, but Betis struck back with a Johnny Cardoso header, as Real Madrid missed the suspended Jude Bellingham. Isco secured the Andalusian side a deserved victory with a penalty in the second half. “It [the result] is a big blow. We started well, but later we did not have the same level of commitment, the game got out of control against a side that played better than us and deserved to win,” said Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid scraped a nervy 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao thanks to Julian Alvarez’s second-half strike to move to the top of the La Liga table on Saturday. “We’re in the fight for the title, but we know there’s a long way to go, a lot of very important games are coming up, but with hard work and humility we’ll achieve [our goals],” said Alvarez.

