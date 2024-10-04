Chelsea's Cole Palmer was also called up after withdrawing ahead of the games against Ireland and Finland because of injury, while Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was left out

Jude Bellingham. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jude Bellingham back in England squad and Solanke also called up x 00:00

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is back in the England squad for the first time since the European Championship.

Bellingham missed the September internationals because of injury, but on Thursday he was included in interim coach Lee Carsley's 25-man squad for the Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer was also called up after withdrawing ahead of the games against Ireland and Finland because of injury, while Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was left out.

Carsley has taken charge of England while the Football Association continues its search for a replacement for Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after the Euros.

Carsley, who stepped up from coaching England Under-21s, won his first two games in the role and could get the job on a permanent basis if he continues to impress.

His squad also includes Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke, who has only one appearance for his country, in 2017. Manchester City's Kyle Walker has also been recalled after missing the games in September, along with teammate Phil Foden and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins who both missed out through injury.

Maguire was a key figure under Southgate, but missed the Euros because of injury and was also ruled out of Carsley's first two games. He is fit again, but has not been a regular for United this season. England plays Greece at Wembley on Oct. 10 and Finland in Helsinki on Oct. 13.

