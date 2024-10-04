Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead in slab crash at century-old Grant Road building
Why no murder charges, asks Worli hit-and-run case victim’s family
Mumbai: Trying to save Rs 5K, woman loses Rs 6 lakh in cyber fraud
Centre accords Marathi classical language status
After BJP denies ticket, Harshvardhan Patil looks to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP
Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Jude Bellingham back in England squad and Solanke also called up

Jude Bellingham back in England squad and Solanke also called up

Updated on: 04 October,2024 01:02 PM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

Chelsea's Cole Palmer was also called up after withdrawing ahead of the games against Ireland and Finland because of injury, while Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was left out

Jude Bellingham back in England squad and Solanke also called up

Jude Bellingham. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jude Bellingham back in England squad and Solanke also called up
x
00:00

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is back in the England squad for the first time since the European Championship.


Bellingham missed the September internationals because of injury, but on Thursday he was included in interim coach Lee Carsley's 25-man squad for the Nations League games against Greece and Finland.


Chelsea's Cole Palmer was also called up after withdrawing ahead of the games against Ireland and Finland because of injury, while Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was left out.


Also Read: 'Standard of football in age-group events must improve in India': Bhutia

Carsley has taken charge of England while the Football Association continues its search for a replacement for Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after the Euros.

Carsley, who stepped up from coaching England Under-21s, won his first two games in the role and could get the job on a permanent basis if he continues to impress.

His squad also includes Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke, who has only one appearance for his country, in 2017. Manchester City's Kyle Walker has also been recalled after missing the games in September, along with teammate Phil Foden and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins who both missed out through injury.

Maguire was a key figure under Southgate, but missed the Euros because of injury and was also ruled out of Carsley's first two games. He is fit again, but has not been a regular for United this season. England plays Greece at Wembley on Oct. 10 and Finland in Helsinki on Oct. 13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

england football sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK